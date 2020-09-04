Three children dead in Hafizabad roof collapse incident
11:22 AM | 4 Sep, 2020
Share
HAFIZABAD - At least three children lost their lives after roof of a dilapidated house caved in due the heavy monsoon rain in Hafizabad.
According to media details, seven persons of the same family, including minor children, got buried under the debris.
Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved three dead bodies of children from the rubble.
The deceased and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.
- US offers mediation to resolve China-India border dispute12:42 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
- CM Punjab Usman Buzdar approves Rawalpindi Ring Road project12:13 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
- Saturday declared as working day in all federal educational ...11:35 AM | 5 Sep, 2020
- Sindh to appoint Iftikhar Shalwani as Administrator Karachi10:49 AM | 5 Sep, 2020
-
Prince Harry and Meghan sign multi-year Netflix deal
05:34 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
- Dilip Kumar is unaware of brothers’ deaths from Coronavirus05:08 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
- Feroze Khan calls out Kangana Ranaut for spewing hate towards Pakistan03:55 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
- 10-year-old boy’s video of reciting Naat takes the internet by ...03:25 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020