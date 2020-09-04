Karachi CBC lodges FIR against DHA protesters after negotiations 

01:50 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
Karachi CBC lodges FIR against DHA protesters after negotiations 
Share

KARACHI - Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the Defence Housimg Authority (DHA) residents for staging protest demanding their basic rights outside the CBC office.

According to media details, three days ago, hundreds of protestors, comprising men, women, and children staged the protest after their houses were submerged in heavy monsoon rains. 

The DHA residents were protesting against the lack of services, master planning, unhygienic conditions and lack of authority’s response during the monsoon flooding crisis which destroyed their valuable property.

The CBC officials met the protestor’s delegation and assured them to fulfill their demands but after the negotiations they lodged the FIR against them.

As many as 22 people and some unidentified people have been nominated in the case registered by CBC employee Munawwar Hussain at the Darakhshan police station.

The FIR claims that a group people forcefully entered the CBC building on Khayaban-e-Rahat, interfered with the work of CBC employees, spread terror and destroyed its property. 

The police have launched investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile the protestors and social activists have urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the matter.

More From This Category
Pakistan set to celebrate Defence Day with ...
05:02 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
ISPR releases special song on Defence and ...
04:51 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
PM Imran announces 'historic' Rs1100b development ...
04:31 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
Protest in Karachi over French satirical weekly
02:54 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
50% quota granted for Islamabad domicile holders ...
02:07 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
PM Imran reaches Karachi
01:04 PM | 5 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
The best 3 saree styles from our favourite celebrities
05:26 PM | 5 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr