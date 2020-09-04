Four injured in blast at mosque near Quetta's Sariab Road
Web Desk
02:36 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
Four injured in blast at mosque near Quetta's Sariab Road
Share

QUETTA - At least four people were injured when a powerful blast took place at a mosque near the city's Sariab Road during Friday prayer, media reports said on Friday.

More info to follow...

More From This Category
Pakistan set to celebrate Defence Day with ...
05:02 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
ISPR releases special song on Defence and ...
04:51 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
PM Imran announces 'historic' Rs1100b development ...
04:31 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
Protest in Karachi over French satirical weekly
02:54 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
50% quota granted for Islamabad domicile holders ...
02:07 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
PM Imran reaches Karachi
01:04 PM | 5 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
The best 3 saree styles from our favourite celebrities
05:26 PM | 5 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr