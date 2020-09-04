Four injured in blast at mosque near Quetta's Sariab Road
02:36 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
QUETTA - At least four people were injured when a powerful blast took place at a mosque near the city's Sariab Road during Friday prayer, media reports said on Friday.
#Quetta #Balochistan Bomb blast near a mosque in saryab area 5 injured bomb was planted in a motorcycle #TERRORISM @Tabeen6 @Mahnoor896 @ShahidRind @AnamZehri @Bamsar5 pic.twitter.com/zxLlaJPLBD— Mujeeb Ahmed (@Mjueebkhan1) September 4, 2020
More info to follow...
