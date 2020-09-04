Batman shoot halted after Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19
Share
According to Vanity Fair, Robert Pattinson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, forcing production on Matt Reeves' "The Batman" to come to a halt.
In a statement, obtained by variety, Warner Bros. revealed on Thursday that shooting was “temporarily paused” and that “a member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols.”
Filming of “The Batman" resumed this week after it was suspended in mid-March because of the ongoing pandemic, which shut down productions across the globe.
The cast of the film also includes actors Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.
The initial trailer of "The Batman" released last month at DC FanDome and the film is set to premiere in October 2021.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
-
- Pakistan set to celebrate Defence Day with revived national spirit05:02 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
- ISPR releases special song on Defence and Martyrs' Day04:51 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
- PM Imran announces 'historic' Rs1100b development package for Karachi04:31 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
-
-
- Yasir Hussain labels Ertuğrul stars as 'international garbage’03:47 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
- Ahsan Khan and Neelam Munir to work together in new drama serial02:53 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020