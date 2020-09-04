Usman Mukhtar's ‘Bench’ selected for Cannes International Independent Film Festival

Currently making a series of waves and tides in the drama industry, actor and director Usman Mukhtar is on a roll as he will soon be making his Cannes debut.

The ‘Ana’ actor has announced on Instagram that his short film, featuring actor Rubya Chaudhry, has been selected for the Cannes International Independent Film Festival.

“With great humility, joy and pride do we announce that Bench has been selected at the first Cannes International Independent Film Festival – CIIFF,” shared Mukhtar.

He continued, “We strive for the love of art and cinema and hope to reach new heights. We will continue making more films and also make it to the one and only Cannes Film Festival one day.”

Chaudhry also took to Instagram to express her joy and said, “A big thanks is in order to everyone that watched it and showed so much love and appreciation.”

Earlier in July, ‘Bench’ won big internationally at South Shore Film Festival, New York!

Directed by Usman Mukhtar and Ali Mudar, the story revolves around the struggles faced by a couple(played by Rubya and Usman).

Congratulations to the entire team of the film!

