Feroze Khan calls out Kangana Ranaut for spewing hate towards Pakistan
Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has called out Bollywood actor, Kangana Ranaut for continuously spewing hate across this side of the border.
In a recent tweet, Ranaut trolled Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and unnecessarily accused Pakistan of having some sort of involvement in the internal affairs of India.
Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020
"Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?" Tweeted the Queen actor.
Khan immediately slammed Kangana for propagating regional enmity and believes that she leans on Pakistan to stay in the headlines.
- you’d be no where to be seen in Bollywood if you stop taking this precious name “PAKISTAN” in your tweets and other wise.... lol 😂 acha choro yeh batain ..., chaie ? https://t.co/w4AzQdux7s— Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) September 3, 2020
"You’d be nowhere to be seen in Bollywood if you stop taking this precious name “PAKISTAN” in your tweets and otherwise. Acha choro yeh batain ..., chai? " wrote Khan.
Earlier, Momina Mustehsan and Muneeb Butt took a jibe at Kangana for anti-Pakistan stance.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
