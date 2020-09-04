PM Imran refuses to accept Asim Bajwa's resignation
03:57 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
PM Imran refuses to accept Asim Bajwa's resignation
ISLAMABAD - PM Imran Khan on Friday refused to accept Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Asim Saleem Bajwa's resignation, asked him to carry on his job. 

According to the Prime Minister's Office, retired Lt Gen Bajwa forwarded his resignation to the prime minister today which the premier rejected. 

More info to follow...

