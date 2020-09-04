PM Imran refuses to accept Asim Bajwa's resignation
03:57 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - PM Imran Khan on Friday refused to accept Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Asim Saleem Bajwa's resignation, asked him to carry on his job.
According to the Prime Minister's Office, retired Lt Gen Bajwa forwarded his resignation to the prime minister today which the premier rejected.
More info to follow...
-
- Pakistan set to celebrate Defence Day with revived national spirit05:02 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
- ISPR releases special song on Defence and Martyrs' Day04:51 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
- PM Imran announces 'historic' Rs1100b development package for Karachi04:31 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
-
-
- Yasir Hussain labels Ertuğrul stars as 'international garbage’03:47 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
- Ahsan Khan and Neelam Munir to work together in new drama serial02:53 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020