Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now officially married
Congratulations are in order as Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have officially tied the knot today in an intimate celebration.
The couple exchanged vows before taking pheras in presence of their close family members and friends, according to a report by Pinkvilla.
Moreover, the report also suggests that the bride and groom had a peach themed wedding and the Gangubai Kathiawadi star donned an outfit by Indian designers Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi.
The wedding took place at the Sanju star's residence Vastu and the newlyweds will soon be making their first public appearance today.
Furthermore, the wedding was attended by Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt.
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ayyan Mukherjee, Shweta Bachchan and Bhatt's BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor were also spotted arriving for the event.
06:52 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
