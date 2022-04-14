Azerbaijan President Aliyev congratulates Pakistan’s new PM Shehbaz Sharif
08:49 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
Azerbaijan President Aliyev congratulates Pakistan's new PM Shehbaz Sharif
Source: @presidentaz_Twitter / @PMO_PK_Twitter
ISLAMABAD – President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Thursday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Aliyev, the 4th and current president of Azerbaijan, sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who was sworn in as the new premier following the removal of Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote.

“I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your election as Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. I wish you good health, happiness and success in your responsible activities for the prosperity of the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the Azeri leader said in a statement. 

Islamabad values its relations with Baku, rooted in religious affinity, geostrategic significance, and enhanced defense cooperation. The two Muslim nations also continue to root for each other on matters of national interest.

Pakistan is the first country that accepted the Asian nation and openly backed its position to defend the Nagorno-Karabakh region recognised internationally as part of its territory – which was at the center of the military escalation in recent times.

On the other hand, Azerbaijan also continued to support Islamabad’s stance on the Kashmir issue and demanded that the issue should be resolved in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.

Felicitations are in order for PM Shehbaz as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Indian PM Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Putin, Saudi and UAE leaders greeted him.

