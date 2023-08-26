Netizens tell Hareem Shah to stay away from Naseem Shah

Controversial TikToker Hareem Shah has made a rather unusual request following cricketer Naseem Shah's heroic performance in the second ODI against Afghanistan.

Hareem Shah, who has apparently shifted her focus from politicians, has now set her sights on young cricketer Naseem Shah after his impressive performance in the thrilling match against Afghanistan.

Hareem's tweet, which carried a not-so-innocent tone, read, "Guys, can I get Naseem Shah's number? I have something to discuss."

Guys , kya mjhy Naseem Shah ka number mil skta hai? Kuch kam ha.#PakvsAfg pic.twitter.com/4lT5rg9grP — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) August 24, 2023

This tweet swiftly went viral, sparking a cascade of lighthearted responses from internet users who, beneath the humour, seem genuinely concerned about Naseem Shah's future.

ہاتھ جوڑ کر گزارش ہے آپ سے

دووور رہیے ہمارے پیارے نسیم سے ???????? pic.twitter.com/nOH0ec4QoY — CRICKET JUNOON ®️ (@Cricktjunoon) August 24, 2023

Wo Kaam Aap World Cup ke baad kar lejye ga. Filhal let him focus on Asia Cup and World Cup ???? — Waqar Afridi (@WakaAfridi) August 24, 2023

Nai please ap usko game pay attention dainy down — imranriazkhan (@DuaKhan51273199) August 25, 2023

Even one of Naseem's self-proclaimed cousins caught sight of the tweet and firmly declared that he would never divulge his cousin's contact details to someone like Hareem.

Naseem Mira csn hyy

Awr mire pass oka nmbar byy hyy likin Mira zmir ye nahy chahta ki

Ghnde lgo ko mini nmbar dooo ✋✋✋

Chal hatt ????????

Ghnde garlll✋✋✋ pic.twitter.com/hvF16gbg8H — ROMAN AZEEM (@razeem321) August 25, 2023

Recalling the past year, it was the Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela who showed an interest in the young sensation. It appears that Hareem Shah will now have to wait in line for her turn.