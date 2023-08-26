Search

PAKvAFG: Pakistan set 269-run target for Afghanistan in third ODI

10:08 AM | 26 Aug, 2023
Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI series
COLOMBO – Pakistan have set a target of 269 runs for Afghanistan in third and final ODI of the three-match series in Colombo on Saturday. 

After opening pair Imamul Haq (13) and Fakhar Zaman (27) could not make impressive score, Pakistan’s all-time favorite pair – Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan – built a strong third wicket partnership. 

The Pakistan skipper made 60 runs while Rizwan scored 67. After their dismissal, Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Nawaz kept the score ticking up as they made 38 and 30, respectively. 

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first.

Four changes have been made in Pakistan team for the last game against Afghanistan. Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz and Wasim Junior were included while Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Usama Mir got rest.

After clinching the first two matches, Pakistan will eye a clean sweep over Afghanistan as both sides meet today on Saturday at Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo.

The final game of the series will start today at 2:30 local time as Babar Azam-led Team Green will be eager to showcase their talent, skill, and temperament against northwestern neighbors.

Men in Green dominated Afghanistan right throughout the 3-game series as they came hard in the first ODI match, and thrashed Afghanistan by 59 runs. In the second match, Afghan openers were on a rampage as they gave a huge target of 300.

Despite strong effort with the bat, Babar XI chased not so easy target with just 1 wicket and 1 ball to spare.

After the last win, the Green Shirts gained an unassailable lead (2-0) while Afghanistan will look to put up a tough fight to avoid a clean sweep.

Pakistan Squad

Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf/Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Afghanistan Squad

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI Live Streaming

The match will be live telecast on PTV sports while several apps will also provide live scoring details to the cricket fans.

