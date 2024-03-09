PSL 9: Karachi Kings lock horns with Lahore Qalandars to stay alive in playoffs race

Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) action continues with rival teams Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars facing each other to stay alive in the PSL 2024b playoffs race.
Defending Champions Qalandars witnessed the worst PSL campaign in recent times as Afridi's ,men won only one game out of 8 fixtures as they are languishing in last place on the points table.
Karachi Kings also failed to perform despite classy start and they are currently holding the fifth position on the table with a total of six points.
Karachi Kings: Shan Masood(c), Tim Seifert(w), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Irfan Khan Niazi, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani
Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Sam Billings, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Sikander Raza, David Wiese, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), George Linde, Carlos Brathwaite, Zaman Khan
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
