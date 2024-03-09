PSL 9: Karachi Kings lock horns with Lahore Qalandars to stay alive in playoffs race

Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) action continues with rival teams Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars facing each other to stay alive in the PSL 2024b playoffs race.

Defending Champions Qalandars witnessed the worst PSL campaign in recent times as Afridi's ,men won only one game out of 8 fixtures as they are languishing in last place on the points table.

Karachi Kings also failed to perform despite classy start and they are currently holding the fifth position on the table with a total of six points.

Shan Masood led Karachi Kings so far raked in 3 victories out of 8 matches, currently holding the 5th position on table with a total of 6 points.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Squad

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood(c), Tim Seifert(w), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Irfan Khan Niazi, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Sam Billings, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Sikander Raza, David Wiese, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), George Linde, Carlos Brathwaite, Zaman Khan