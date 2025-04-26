India broadcast crew for PSL 2025 repatriated from Pakistan

LAHORE – Pakistan has sent Indian broadcasters involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) even back to their country as tension heightened between the neighbouring countries following the Pahalgam incident.

Following the killings in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the sports streaming channel FanCode suspended the live streaming of the PSL in India and also removed videos and match highlights related to the tournament.

In response, Pakistan sent back 23 Indian employees who were present in the country for PSL broadcasting.

These employees were repatriated to India via the Wagah Border after completing customs and immigration procedures, even though the border remains officially closed due to heightened tensions between the two nations.

The Indian employees had been provided with VIP-level security during their stay in Pakistan for PSL coverage and broadcasting.

It is recalled that the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) started on April 11 and will continue until May 18.

Meanwhile, besides FanCode, Sony Network is also a satellite TV broadcasting partner for the PSL in India, and there are indications that it might also suspend its broadcasting services amid the ongoing situation.