Banks timing 2024 in Pakistan for Ramadan 2024

KARACHI - State Bank of Pakistan trim working hours for all commercial banks during Ramadan as people fast and pray in holy month.

The central bank is set to announce office and business hours for banks for upcoming month of Ramadan, which is slated to start next week.

Banking Hours during Ramadan 2024

In previous years, banking hours for public are from 9:00 am - 3:30 pm without any break during weekdays while on Friday, the banks starts operating at 8:30 am and close at 1:00 pm.

Masses are urged to follow a circular from State Bank for the guidelines for the Holy Month.