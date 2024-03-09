Jacqueline Fernandez turns up the heat with new bold pictures

Bollywood diva Actress Jacqueline Fernandez aced the art of raising temperature and the actor again stormed the internet with her sizzling pictures.

The Murder 2 diva, who amassed millions of followers on social media platforsm, shared pictures in a sleeveless skimpy black dress, with a low neckline. Her eye-catching dress was rounded off with black stockings, and complimenting pump.

For her makeup, the 38-year-old chose stuns with pink lipstick, blush on her cheeks, and contouring.

Fans were quick to notice her sizzling clicks and the clicks garnered over 1 million reactions.

Sri Lankan-born star made her debut in acting in Aladin in 2009, and she has since established a noteworthy career in Bollywood.