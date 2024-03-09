Search

Lifestyle

Jacqueline Fernandez turns up the heat with new bold pictures

Web Desk
01:01 PM | 9 Mar, 2024
Jacqueline Fernandez turns up the heat with new bold pictures
Source: jacquelienefernandez/Instagram

Bollywood diva Actress Jacqueline Fernandez aced the art of raising temperature and the actor again stormed the internet with her sizzling pictures.

The Murder 2 diva, who amassed millions of followers on social media platforsm, shared pictures in a sleeveless skimpy black dress, with a low neckline. Her eye-catching dress was rounded off with black stockings, and complimenting pump.

For her makeup, the 38-year-old chose stuns with pink lipstick, blush on her cheeks, and contouring.

Fans were quick to notice her sizzling clicks and the clicks garnered over 1 million reactions.

Sri Lankan-born star made her debut in acting in Aladin in 2009, and she has since established a noteworthy career in Bollywood. 

