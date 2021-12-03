Jacqueline Fernandez's leaked photo with 'extortionist' raises eyebrows

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez has landed in hot waters as her controversial pictures with Indian conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar are doing rounds on the internet.

Sparking dating rumours, the Kick actor's new pictures spread like wildfire on the internet. In the aforementioned photo, the mirror picture is clicked by Chandrasekhar who plants a kiss on Fernandez's cheek.

According to the Indian media, the picture was taken in April-May 2021 when Chandrasekhar was out of jail on interim bail, and the two are said to have met four times in Chennai.

The Race 3 actor was first linked to the alleged extortionist in October when his lawyers claimed that she was dating him which was later rubbished by Jacqueline's spokesperson. Earlier, the 36-year-old had denied having any relationship with the alleged extortionist.

Chandrasekhar is accused of swindling around INR 70 crore out of more than 100 people by posing as a politician’s relative and promising them lucrative jobs

On the work front, Jacqueline graced the big screen with the horror-comedy Bhoot Police co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.