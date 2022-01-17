PCB asks Pakistani players to return from BBL as PSL set to start from Jan 27
Web Desk
01:28 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
PCB asks Pakistani players to return from BBL as PSL set to start from Jan 27
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board has directed all players to return from the Big Bash League and start preparing for the seventh edition of the country’s flagship cricket league.

Reports in media claimed that Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Hasnain, and Shadab Khan have been recalled immediately ahead of the upcoming Pakistan Super League.

Brisbane Heat is said to be upset by Fakhar's withdrawal in particular after the Twenty20 franchise team signed the opener last month as a replacement player for injured Tom Abell.

Pakistan Cricket Board had rescinded its permission for Fakhar Zaman to play our remaining games, along with all Pakistan players currently involved in the BBL, and summoned him to return immediately to prepare for the Pakistan Super League, the Brisbane Heat said following PCB's new directives for players.

Meanwhile, Haris Rauf also confirmed that he was leaving Melbourne Stars with two games to go, while Shadab also joined players to return home.

Despite the alarming rise in Covid cases, PCB confirmed that the country’s biggest cricket league would be held as per the original schedule. The match schedule for the tournament has already been issued, the event will be held in two phases in Karachi and Lahore.

Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super ... 01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022

Pakistan’s flagship Twenty20 tournament has entertained cricket fans with some blockbuster matches while there ...

In a similar development, the PCB has decided to start the PSL in Karachi to deal with the harsh weather as the weather in the seaside metropolis is likely to be more conducive for the event.

More From This Category
Pakistan to open U19 World Cup campaign with ...
09:35 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
Anushka Sharma pens emotional note for Virat ...
06:13 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia ...
12:25 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
Virat Kohli steps down as India Test captain
06:49 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
Mohmmad Rizwan shares why he gifted a copy of ...
09:46 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super ...
01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Inside TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar's dreamy Mayun ceremony
02:30 PM | 17 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr