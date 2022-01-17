Atiqa Odho tests positive for Covid-19
Pakistani actress Atiqa Odho revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus.
Taking to Instagram, the veteran actress posted her picture and said that she's has been isolating due to COVID.
She wrote, “Me at work on my #AtiqaOdhoJewelArt designs during isolation due to covid. My pug Badmash sitting with me and was great company as always. Pets are such a joy during good and difficult times as they are there to make you feel cared for through anything. Cherish them.”
Hundreds of fans and people from the entertainment industry have prayed for Atiqa's swift recovery from COVID-19.
