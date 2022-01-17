Inside TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar's dreamy Mayun ceremony
Inside TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar's dreamy Mayun ceremony
Pakistani TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar's dreamy Mayun ceremony took place recently. The celebration was full of vibrant and colourful lavish decors alongside smiling faces.

The lovebird's Mayun celebration was a traditional affair and the couple posed for some charming portraits looking as loved up as ever.

The beaming bride Kanwal was a sight to behold and looked absolutely gorgeous as she donned a traditional yellow outfit. On the other hand, Zulqarnain looked dapper in white kurta trousers paired with a prince coat.

Earlier, Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah event back in April 2021.

TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Chaudhry Zulqarnain ... 02:57 PM | 5 Apr, 2021

Wedding festivities are in full swing as Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar have tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ...

