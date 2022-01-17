Inside TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar's dreamy Mayun ceremony
Share
Pakistani TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar's dreamy Mayun ceremony took place recently. The celebration was full of vibrant and colourful lavish decors alongside smiling faces.
The lovebird's Mayun celebration was a traditional affair and the couple posed for some charming portraits looking as loved up as ever.
The beaming bride Kanwal was a sight to behold and looked absolutely gorgeous as she donned a traditional yellow outfit. On the other hand, Zulqarnain looked dapper in white kurta trousers paired with a prince coat.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah event back in April 2021.
TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Chaudhry Zulqarnain ... 02:57 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Wedding festivities are in full swing as Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar have tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Inside TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar's dreamy ...02:30 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- PCB asks Pakistani players to return from BBL as PSL set to start ...01:28 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan assures all-out support to brothers separated during ...12:52 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Punjab mulls slashing attendance to 50pc for students under 12 years: ...12:19 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s NSA Moeed Yusuf to visit Afghanistan to discuss ...11:49 AM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Aima Baig schools a man for misbehaving with her during Lahore ...10:46 AM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Senior Pakistani actor Rasheed Naz passes away at 7310:16 AM | 17 Jan, 2022
- 'It was a difficult time for us, especially Zara!' Asad Siddiqui ...10:10 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021