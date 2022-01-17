Kiara Advani has the perfect birthday wish for rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood's true blue fashionista Kiara Advani is celebrating her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra's 37th birthday.

Needless to say, the Shershaah star rained him with love and best wishes as she shared a love-filled birthday wish alongside an adorable portrait.

Taking to Instagram, the Kabir Singh actress dropped an endearing picture of her, wrapped around in Malhotra’s arms. “Happy, happy birthday dearest one”, wrote Kiara.

Reciprocating the love, the Ek Villain star responded to the sweet birthday wish by sharing Advani's post to his IG Story. He wrote 'Thanks Ki' while adding heart emoji.

On the work front, the couple had shared the big screen for the first time in the 2021 movie Shershaah and have not confirmed their relationship yet despite the rumours.