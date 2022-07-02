Mahira Khan shares tips to get viral on social media

Mahira Khan is an elite female superstar of Pakistan with her unmatched stardom and blockbuster projects.

Nowadays, the Humsafar actor is ruling hearts as she gears for her comeback on the big screen with her new move Quaid-i-Azam Zindabad.

The gorgeous star has been trending as sometimes internet is obsessed with her incredible acting skills in different projects and sometimes for her controversy with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. It shows she is master on getting viral on social media.

The Sadqay Tumharay star, in a recent interview, shared some tips to become viral in Pakistan.

She said that it is not a tough task as one needs to badmouth someone or say controversial things to trend on social media.