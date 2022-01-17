Chinese man covers entire body in 0.67 million bees for world record (VIDEO)
Web Desk
03:51 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
Chinese man covers entire body in 0.67 million bees for world record (VIDEO)
Share

BEIJING – A daring Chinese man Ruan Liangming has etched his name in history books after covering his entire body with more than 637,000 stinging insects in a nerve-wracking attempt.

Liangming, who hailed from Fengxin county in China, is known for multiple records of ‘bee bearding’. The record was created back in 2016 while the daring clip is again creating a buzz after recently being shared online.

Guinness World Records (GWR) reshared the clip in a recent post on social media. “Heaviest Mantle of Bees - Guinness World Records. Getting a real buzz out of record-breaking,” the caption cited.

The clip shows him creating the dangerous “bee beard” – a carnival act that dates back to the 19th century.

The world record holder revealing his secret behind the jaw-dropping attempt said he becomes immune to the venom of stinging insects for working as a beekeeper for nearly 2 decades. He also mentioned that only his feat left him feeling tired and itchy.

Officially amazing: 155 sky-diving Santas set new ... 05:28 PM | 17 Dec, 2016

SYDNEY - The world record for the most sky-diving Santas was broken in Sydney after 155 daredevils donning Saint Nick's ...

More From This Category
Aima Baig schools a man for misbehaving with her ...
10:46 AM | 17 Jan, 2022
Coke Studio 14: Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal’s ...
05:30 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
Indian minister promises to construct roads ...
01:29 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
Shabbir Jan’s dance video breaks the internet
02:00 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
Amna Ilyas receives flak for bold photoshoot
10:54 AM | 16 Jan, 2022
Indian man breaks into tears as he gets just ONE ...
05:25 PM | 15 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi flaunts her ultra glam look in latest clicks
05:34 PM | 17 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr