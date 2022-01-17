Areeba Habib and husband Saadain spotted dancing at a friend's wedding
Winter season in Pakistan is officially the season to get hitched and lately, the never-ending streak of wedding festivities has been preoccupying our feed with a plethora of celebrity weddings.
This time around, the charming celebrity couple Areeba Habib and her husband Saadain were spotted having fun at their friend's wedding.
In the aforementioned video, the newlyweds were spotted glowing as they dazzled away at their acquaintance's wedding shortly after their own wedding celebration.
Dressed in a lilac heavy embellished lehenga choli, the Jalan star looked beyond stunning as she smilingly posed for the camera. On the other hand, Saadain looked handsome in his eastern attire.
Earlier, Habib announced her wedding date by sharing pictures of the invitation package on her Instagram handle.
On the work front, Areeba is gearing up for her comeback on the small screen alongside Osama Tahir, Saboor Aly, and Syed Shafaat Ali.
Pakistani model-actor Areeba Habib's dreamy wedding festivities continue to storm the internet. The Shendi celebration ...
