Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony (VIDEOS)
KARACHI – Pakistani celebrity couple, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, has tied the knot at a daylight ceremony on Friday.
The ceremony was attended by family and celebrity friends. Saboor's sister Sajal Aly and Ali's sister Mariam Ansari were also present on the occasion.
Videos circulating on social media show saboor wearing golden dress while groom Ali putting on white Sherwani and a Turban.
At the event, the bride went emotional and she was consoled by her life partner with a kiss.
A day earlier, the Fitrat actress dropped an adorable photo from the mehndi event where she can be seen rubbing turmeric on Ali's face.
Earlier, the duo's magical and hush-hush engagement gave fairy tale vibes and left their fan following gushing. On the work front, the couple has worked in the drama serial NaqabZan.
