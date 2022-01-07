Pakistan to host next OIC summit in March

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the next meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) would be hosted by Pakistan on March 22.

He revealed it while addressing an event organized in honor of the ambassadors of Muslim countries by Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi. Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki represented the OIC at the event.

“We will celebrate our 75th Pakistan Day with our brothers and the OIC Foreign Ministers Council will also attend the March 23 parade as guest,” Qureshi was quoted by The News as saying.

Last month, Pakistan hosted the Extraordinary Session of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers with its key focus on Afghanistan, which is on the brink of starvation.

OIC also adopted Joint Resolution brings a glimmer of hope for the 22.8 million people – more than half the population of Afghanistan – who face acute food shortage. Around 3.2 million children and 700,000 pregnant and lactating women are at the risk of acute malnutrition.

Other than foreign ministers from Islamic countries, delegations from the European Union and the P5+1 group of the UN Security Council, including the United States, Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany, were also in attendance.

The platform vowed to play a leading role in delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of war-torn Afghanistan and unanimously agreed on setting up a Humanitarian Trust Fund, launch a Food Security Programme and engage with the World Health Organization to secure vaccines and medical supplies.