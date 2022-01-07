Why Sajal Aly turned down the film offer from Hollywood?
Lollywood diva Sajal Aly is a talent powerhouse who has bowled the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry. 

An actor par excellence, not only has her craft won appreciation in Pakistan, but also globally. Time and again, the Alif star has proved that she is a force to reckon with. 

This time around, the Yeh Dil Mera star opened up how she had turned down a Hollywood film offer for the sake of her values.

Speaking to Maliha Rehman, the 27-year-old revealed that she got offered a key role in the movie which she had to reject due to 'one bold scene.'

"If an actor is lucky, they get offered more international work but, regardless, I would never turn my back on my own industry. All the international work that has come my way has been because those filmmakers had seen my work in Pakistan. And when I go abroad, I do so as a Pakistani. I want to keep contributing and giving back to my industry with the work that I do," shared Sajal.

“I was also offered the title role in another Hollywood movie and the story was very exciting. However, there was a single, very bold scene in the movie that I knew I couldn’t do.”

“Even if I managed to do so, the people of my country would have connected that scene with me. I wouldn’t want to disillusion them like that.”, she concluded.

On the work front, Sajal has been praised for her performance in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast.

