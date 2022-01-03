Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir spark separation rumours
03:45 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir spark separation rumours
The hype around our celebrity couples is not new but Pakistan's power couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir can leave the internet into a frenzy with their adorable exchange.

However, rumours of their separation have been doing rounds on the internet considering the couple have not been spotted together for a long time.

But seems like there is trouble in paradise since fans have noticed that Sajal and Ahad are no more together as both are not spotted together at events. The Yeh Dil Mera star has also been missing from Ahad’s intimate family gatherings for a while.

Speculations have begun that Sajal and Ahad's relation might be in trouble. The netizens have now gotten suspicious and started questioning the Mir family on the absence of the Alif star. The keyboard warriors want them to either announce or deny their separation. 

On the work front, Sajal has been praised for her performance in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast.


Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir spark separation rumours
03:45 PM | 3 Jan, 2022

