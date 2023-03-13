Saba Qamar sends pulses racing with latest photoshoot

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar is once again making waves in the entertainment industry with her latest Instagram photoshoot. The Lollywood queen is an absolute stunner who has mastered the art to turn heads with her one glimpse.
Qamar's latest photoshoot highlights her expertise in increasing the oomph factor in the frame. This time, the actress has surpassed her own standards, presenting a more appealing and hotter version of herself.
The monochrome pictures shared on her Instagram handle showcase her in a sensual shimmery outfit. The actress wore shimmery pants paired with a bandeau and blazer, giving the outfit a slight pantsuit-like appearance. She flaunted her toned physique and curvaceous hourglass shape, exuding a seductive and alluring appeal.
To complement her outfit, the Baaghi actress gelled back her wet hair and wore minimal make-up, adding to her stunning beauty. Her latest photoshoot is yet another testament to her exceptional talent and ability to capture attention with her bold and captivating style.
The photoshoot left fans amazed, prompting them to flock to the comment section and shower her with compliments.
On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Sar-e-Rah, Serial Killer and Mandi.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 13, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.23
|26.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trend in the domestic market on first day of the business week, Monday, as rupee weakened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid delay in revival of the IMF loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs500 per tola and Rs428 per 10 grams to reach Rs199,200 and Rs170,782, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $20 to reach $1,886.
The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.30% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 281.61 as compared to Friday’s Rs280.77.
