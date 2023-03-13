Saba Qamar sends pulses racing with latest photoshoot

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar is once again making waves in the entertainment industry with her latest Instagram photoshoot. The Lollywood queen is an absolute stunner who has mastered the art to turn heads with her one glimpse.

Qamar's latest photoshoot highlights her expertise in increasing the oomph factor in the frame. This time, the actress has surpassed her own standards, presenting a more appealing and hotter version of herself.

The monochrome pictures shared on her Instagram handle showcase her in a sensual shimmery outfit. The actress wore shimmery pants paired with a bandeau and blazer, giving the outfit a slight pantsuit-like appearance. She flaunted her toned physique and curvaceous hourglass shape, exuding a seductive and alluring appeal.

To complement her outfit, the Baaghi actress gelled back her wet hair and wore minimal make-up, adding to her stunning beauty. Her latest photoshoot is yet another testament to her exceptional talent and ability to capture attention with her bold and captivating style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@sabaqamarzaman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@sabaqamarzaman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@sabaqamarzaman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@sabaqamarzaman)

The photoshoot left fans amazed, prompting them to flock to the comment section and shower her with compliments.

On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Sar-e-Rah, Serial Killer and Mandi.