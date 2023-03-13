Mahoor Shahzad clinches another double crown in National Badminton Championship

LAHORE – Olympian Mahoor Shahzad, Wapda's national badminton champion, once again claimed double crown while her team Wapda’s won three more titles in the National Badminton Championship.
Wapda won three more titles - Men’s Single, Women’s Single and Women’s Double - in the event. Earlier, they had already won both Men’s and Women’s titles in the championship five days ago.
Wapda’s Mahoor Shahzad defeated Wapda’s Ghazala Javed 2-1 in the women’s singles final.
While Mahoor and Ghazala of Wapda beat Farzana/Saba 2-0 in the women’s doubles final.
Hafiz Irfan Saeed Bhatti of Wapda outclassed Muqeet Tahir of Wapda by 2-0 in the men’s singles final.
The championship was organized by National Badminton Federation in collaboration with Wapda Sports Board here at Wapda Sports Complex. As many as 11 teams are participating in the championship including Balochistan, Punjab, KP, Sindh, AJK, Islamabad, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Railways, Wapda, HEC and Police.
Wapda Sports Board President Imdad Ullah Memon was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony, who distributed trophies and medals among the winning teams and the players.
Meanwhile, Wapda also won the National Body Building Championship 2023 that concluded at Peshawar the other day. Wapda secured 142 points in the championship with eight gold, five silver and five bronze medals.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 13, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.23
|26.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trend in the domestic market on first day of the business week, Monday, as rupee weakened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid delay in revival of the IMF loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs500 per tola and Rs428 per 10 grams to reach Rs199,200 and Rs170,782, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $20 to reach $1,886.
The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.30% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 281.61 as compared to Friday’s Rs280.77.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Mar-2023/kse-100-index-surges-by-452-points
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.