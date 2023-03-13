Search

Mahoor Shahzad clinches another double crown in National Badminton Championship

Web Desk 05:51 PM | 13 Mar, 2023
Source: MahoorShahzadOfficial/Facebook

LAHORE – Olympian Mahoor Shahzad, Wapda's national badminton champion, once again claimed double crown while her team Wapda’s won three more titles in the National Badminton Championship.

Wapda won three more titles - Men’s Single, Women’s Single and Women’s Double - in the event. Earlier, they had already won both Men’s and Women’s titles in the championship five days ago.

Wapda’s Mahoor Shahzad defeated Wapda’s Ghazala Javed 2-1 in the women’s singles final.

While Mahoor and Ghazala of Wapda beat Farzana/Saba 2-0 in the women’s doubles final. 

Hafiz Irfan Saeed Bhatti of Wapda outclassed Muqeet Tahir of Wapda by 2-0 in the men’s singles final.

The championship was organized by National Badminton Federation in collaboration with Wapda Sports Board here at Wapda Sports Complex. As many as 11 teams are participating in the championship including Balochistan, Punjab, KP, Sindh, AJK, Islamabad, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Railways, Wapda, HEC and Police.

Wapda Sports Board President Imdad Ullah Memon was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony, who distributed trophies and medals among the winning teams and the players.

Meanwhile, Wapda also won the National Body Building Championship 2023 that concluded at Peshawar the other day. Wapda secured 142 points in the championship with eight gold, five silver and five bronze medals.

