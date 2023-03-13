Islamabad Police take heli ride to arrest Imran Khan from Lahore

ISLAMABAD – In another bid to arrest ousted prime minister Imran Khan, Islamabad Capital Territory Police have arrived in the provincial capital Lahore for the second time in a month.
To avoid the hours-long commute from the federal capital to Lahore, the cops took a chopper ride for quick action, soon after a district and sessions court in issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case related to using threatening language against female judge Zeba Chaudhry.
This is for second such attempt of the PTI chief in the case as earlier a police party under SP Islamabad police failed to nab Imran Khan as hundreds of activists of the former ruling party flocked to Zaman Park to block Khan’s arrest.
Reports in local media said the capital force need Punjab police help to apprehend Imran Khan who is already on streets in election rally. The recent development comes as an outspoken politician again skipped the crucial hearing, and filed a plea for an exemption citing security threats.
Earlier, several leaders of the ruling party warn of mass protests if Imran Khan was arrested.
Last year, Khan submitted an affidavit of apology to the Islamabad High Court in the contempt case against him for disrespecting Judge Zeba during one of his massive rallies. The ousted PM swore to adhere to what I said in the court during the last hearing.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 13, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.23
|26.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trend in the domestic market on first day of the business week, Monday, as rupee weakened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid delay in revival of the IMF loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs500 per tola and Rs428 per 10 grams to reach Rs199,200 and Rs170,782, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $20 to reach $1,886.
The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.30% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 281.61 as compared to Friday’s Rs280.77.
