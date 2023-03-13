Search

Pakistan

Islamabad Police take heli ride to arrest Imran Khan from Lahore

Web Desk 06:05 PM | 13 Mar, 2023
Islamabad Police take heli ride to arrest Imran Khan from Lahore
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – In another bid to arrest ousted prime minister Imran Khan, Islamabad Capital Territory Police have arrived in the provincial capital Lahore for the second time in a month.

To avoid the hours-long commute from the federal capital to Lahore, the cops took a chopper ride for quick action, soon after a district and sessions court in issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case related to using threatening language against female judge Zeba Chaudhry.

This is for second such attempt of the PTI chief in the case as earlier a police party under SP Islamabad police failed to nab Imran Khan as hundreds of activists of the former ruling party flocked to Zaman Park to block Khan’s arrest.

Reports in local media said the capital force need Punjab police help to apprehend Imran Khan who is already on streets in election rally.  The recent development comes as an outspoken politician again skipped the crucial hearing, and filed a plea for an exemption citing security threats.

Earlier, several leaders of the ruling party warn of mass protests if Imran Khan was arrested.

Islamabad police return from Zaman Park without arresting Imran Khan

Last year, Khan submitted an affidavit of apology to the Islamabad High Court in the contempt case against him for disrespecting Judge Zeba during one of his massive rallies. The ousted PM swore to adhere to what I said in the court during the last hearing.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

