Ayesha Omar spotted enjoying vacations in Dubai
Share
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time and this time around, the fashionista left her fans awestruck as she posed at the Sky View Observatory in Dubai.
Dabbling in diverse roles and dropping major fashion goals, the Karachi Se Lahore star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof.
Turning to Instagram, the 40-year-old actor shared stunning portraits of her fun-filled getaway to Dubai and needless to say, Ayesha has been posing at the most picturesque sights.
"Laid-back but on it. Lookin up and sideways. Be prepared for all kindsa weather. Suck it up and wait for it.", she captioned her post poetically.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Ayesha Omar is all set to star in a suspense film with Yasir Hussain. The film is based on the life of the notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal.
Ayesha Omar’s new dance video in bold dress ... 02:20 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
Pakistani star actress Ayesha Omar has left her fans stunned with her killer dance moves. Ayesha was spotted at a ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
-
- Three including Pakistani national killed in UAE suspected drone ...05:17 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
-
-
- In call with Putin, PM Imran lauds Russian President for taking stand ...04:00 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Kiara Advani has the perfect birthday wish for rumoured beau Sidharth ...03:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021