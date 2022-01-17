Ayesha Omar spotted enjoying vacations in Dubai
Web Desk
04:53 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time and this time around, the fashionista left her fans awestruck as she posed at the Sky View Observatory in Dubai.

Dabbling in diverse roles and dropping major fashion goals, the Karachi Se Lahore star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof.

Turning to Instagram, the 40-year-old actor shared stunning portraits of her fun-filled getaway to Dubai and needless to say, Ayesha has been posing at the most picturesque sights.

"Laid-back but on it. Lookin up and sideways. Be prepared for all kindsa weather. Suck it up and wait for it.", she captioned her post poetically.

On the work front, Ayesha Omar is all set to star in a suspense film with Yasir Hussain. The film is based on the life of the notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal. 

