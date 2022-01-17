Nora Fatehi flaunts her ultra glam look in latest clicks
Bollywood’s glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi is back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks but this time the glam queen is spotted flaunting a spectacular dazzling attire.
Setting the bar of fashion and panache considerably high, the 29-year-old star is dressed to the nines in a glittery brown suit-like ensemble.
Keeping it sassy and chic, the Kusu Kusu stunner star is the epitome of grace in her contemporary glammed up look where she flaunts uber-stylish chunky necklaces.
Turning to Instagram handle, the O Saki Saki dancer posted a series of stunning portraits that left her massive fan following mesmerized.
"Somebody plz tell him who the eff I is.. i mack them dudes up, back coupes up, and chuck the deuce up ..", captioned the Dilbar star.
Earlier, Nora made waves with her performance in the music video Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2. It stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles.
Nora Fatehi tests positive for coronavirus 03:45 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood dancing queen Nora Fatehi is the latest celebrity to have contracted the deadly ...
