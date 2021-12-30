Nora Fatehi tests positive for coronavirus

After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood dancing queen Nora Fatehi is the latest celebrity to have contracted the deadly coronavirus and is currently bedridden after testing positive.

As the entire world has been gripped with fear by the new variant, the Dilbar dance took to her Instagram handle and shared the grim update regarding her health.

“Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling COVID… It has honestly hit me real hard! I’ve been bedridden for a few days now under doctor supervision, Please stay safe guys, wear your masks, it’s spreading fast and can affect everyone differently!”

According to the Dance Meri Rani star, she has “reacted badly to it” and concluded the note by saying, “Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe,”.

According to the statement shared by her spokesperson, Fatehi is quarantined under her doctor’s orders.

Earlier, Nora made waves with her performance in the music video Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2. It stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles.