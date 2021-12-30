Juggan Kazim lands in hot waters for mimicking Alizeh Shah’s ramp fall with Shazia Manzoor

Pakistani morning shows continue to get crazier and the race towards absurdity and cringe-worthy content continues with full force.

This time around, Juggan Kazim landed in hot waters as she mimicked Alizeh Shah's ramp fall at Hum Bridal Couture Week.

Receiving backlash from the public, the following fiasco happened when legendary singer Shazia Manzoor was performing in Kazim’s show.

When Juggan comes forward to join Manzoor, she suddenly falls on the floor much like the Ehd e Wafa star's tumble.

The keyboard warriors did not hold back and left hilarious comments under the post. Others trolled Juggan and called her out over her publicity stunt to attract ratings.

Earlier, Alizeh Shah took a tumble on the runway at Bridal Couture Week. She awkwardly ended up slipping on the ramp. but Shah and Shazia kept their cool and got up graciously while laughing it off.

Shazia who aided the young actor to get up the floor also picked her in the air to cheer up. The sweet gesture won hearts on the internet.