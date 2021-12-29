Is this Alizeh Shah smoking publicly in viral video?
Share
A video of a young Pakistani woman smoking in a car is making rounds on the internet with many speculating it’s the popular Pakistani TV actress Alizeh Shah.
Wearing a white low-neck top, the woman is holding cell phone in one hand and a cigarette in the other. With half of the window open on her side and the car parked on a roadside, the woman seems to be fully enjoying her moment.
Someone zoomed in on her from a distance, shot the video and then shared it on the internet, trigging speculations it’s Alizeh Shah smoking in the public. Her face and haircut look similar to Alizeh Shah, but she might not be the 21-year-old celebrity. The man in the driving seat is sitting silently and then he suddenly puts his hoodie on, apparently making a conscious effort to hide his identity.
The actress has yet to comment on the video although there are little chances it is she in the viral clip.
Alizeh Shah sets internet on fire with killer ... 03:50 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
The Hum Bridal Couture Week 2021's Day 3 reflected a gorgeous amalgamation of eastern bridal wear and formal fashion ...
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Northern to lift Quaid-e-Azam Trophy09:33 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- U19 Asia Cup – Pakistan face off Sri Lanka in semi-final tomorrow08:59 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Rina Amiri named US special envoy for Afghan women08:29 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Zarnish Khan sets the dance floor on fire at her friend's wedding06:41 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Mehwish Hayat gives the perfect musical reminder for the New Year05:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik leave fans amused with latest video04:25 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan’s Best Music Moments in 202107:50 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021