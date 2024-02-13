Search

ad
Lifestyle

Celebrate Summers with GulAhmed's Vibrant Lawn Collection 2024 - launching exclusively online

Web Desk
06:14 PM | 13 Feb, 2024
Celebrate Summers with GulAhmed's Vibrant Lawn Collection 2024 - launching exclusively online

As the sun paints the sky with its warm hues, a season of vibrant colors and effortless elegance awaits. To welcome summer in all its glory, GulAhmed proudly unveils its Summer Lawn Collection 2024, exclusively available online at www.gulahmedshop.com. 

Get ready to be swept away by over 250+ exquisitely designed lawn suits and lawn dresses, each one meticulously crafted to make your summer season truly unforgettable.

This year's collection is a symphony of unstitched lawn masterpieces, promising an array of vibrant colors, intricate floral designs, and spectacular fabrics. GulAhmed remains committed to unparalleled quality, ensuring each piece offers the perfect blend of style and comfort. 

Dive into the four distinct collections that make up this year's summer extravaganza:

1. Chunri Lawn Collection:

Embrace the joyous spirit of summer with the Chunri Lawn Collection. Immerse yourself in a spectrum of printed, embroidered, and even royal premium 3-piece lawn suits unstitched. Witness traditional patterns reimagined in a modern explosion of colors. Go beyond the classic lawn suit and embrace the festive flair of luxurious chiffon sarees and lehengas adorned with the timeless beauty of chunri. This collection is more than just fashion; it's an invitation to celebrate life's vibrant moments, to express your unique style, and leave a trail of unforgettable memories wherever you go.

2. Blooming Summer Collection:

Step into the season with effortless grace and style with the aptly named Blooming Summer Collection. This vibrant selection offers a myriad of sizzling styles and cool vibes to upgrade your summer wardrobe with its chic unstitched lawn suits. From captivating botanical prints to intricately embroidered delights, each design exudes sophistication and charm, ensuring you make a lasting impression wherever you go. Let Blooming Summer be your canvas to express your unique personality and embrace the warmth of the season with effortless chic.

3. Mother Lawn Collection: A Timeless Tribute to Elegance

As a heartfelt tribute to the remarkable women who effortlessly balance elegance with practicality, GulAhmed presents the Mother Collection. This exquisite selection celebrates the timeless beauty and versatility of mothers, showcasing 3-piece lawn suits that seamlessly blend style and substance. With each piece, they pay homage to the enduring grace and unwavering strength that define both mothers and the timeless creations of GulAhmed. Let this collection be a token of appreciation for the mothers who inspire us with their love, resilience, and unwavering support.

4. Premium Embroidered Lawn Collection: Elevate Your Style with Exquisite Craftsmanship

For those seeking to make a statement this summer, the Premium Embroidered Lawn Collection is the epitome of luxury and sophistication. Indulge in a selection of 74 exquisite looks, featuring meticulously crafted Jacquard Majesty, chiffon, Swiss Voile Luxe, and Silk Sorbet creations. This diverse collection offers a fresh take on summer fashion, whether you're attending a glamorous soirée or enjoying a leisurely day out. With each breathtakingly beautiful 3-piece embroidered lawn suit, you're sure to turn heads and leave a lasting impression.

Beyond Fashion: Convenience and Quality Uncompromised

At GulAhmed, your experience is their top priority. They understand that convenience and quality are just as important as exquisite design. That's why they offer nationwide delivery for just 99 PKR, ensuring that you can enjoy their stunning Summer Lawn Collection 2024 no matter where you are in the world. Additionally, both Pakistani and international customers can avail themselves of a hassle-free 30-day exchange policy, providing peace of mind and confidence in every purchase.

Get ready to embrace the warmth of the sun and the allure of timeless elegance with GulAhmed’s stunning Summer Lawn Collection 2024. Shop online today at https://www.gulahmedshop.com and elevate your summer style to new heights!

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

06:14 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Celebrate Summers with GulAhmed's Vibrant Lawn Collection 2024 - ...

05:10 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Arisha Razi Khan shakes a leg to Bollywood hit 'Chammak ...

05:01 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Shaista Lodhi shares her two cents on Shoaib-Sana marriage

04:50 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Rock legend Roger Waters demands Imran Khan's release

04:18 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Mahira Khan shuts down pregnancy rumours

01:05 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Hania Aamir turns 27, calls Indian rapper Badshah “partner in ...

Lifestyle

08:55 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Adnan Siddiqui mourns 'death of justice' after Pakistan elections

05:19 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Arisha Razi Khan ties the knot, sets dance floor on fire

10:34 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Sajal Aly shares her two cents on Pakistani elections

05:50 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

Inside Hania Aamir’s star-studded pre-birthday bash

10:59 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

'Dua-e-Khair' adds to pre-wedding festivities as Jannat Mirza’s ...

09:02 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

Osman Khalid Butt turns 38, celebs pour in wishes

Advertisement

Latest

08:33 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

tapmad Scores Big: an ultimate destination for sports fans with multi-ear rights and diverse content ...

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 13 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.09 759.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.49 39.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.65 41.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 915.92 924.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 734.28 742.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.46 78.16
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 323.85 326.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 13th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: