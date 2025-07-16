Pakistani flag in Ranveer Singh’s upcoming Bollywood Film ‘Dhurandhar has everyone talking

LUDHIANA – A BTS clip from set of upcoming Bollywood film Dhurandhar stirred controversy after viewers spotted Pakistani flag in background during scene featuring Ranveer Singh.

The clip was from the film’s ongoing shoot near Ludhiana, Punjab, quickly which went viral and garnered criticism from some Indian social media users.

The teaser for Dhurandhar has already created buzz among fans. As teaser received an overwhelmingly positive response, the viral clip from the film’s set showing the Pakistani national flag upset a section of Indian netizens.

One social media user said, “Why is Pakistani flag there? Who approved this? It’s disgraceful.” Another user sarcastically remarked, “People were boycotting Diljit for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Now where are those critics?”

In response, several others came to the film’s defense, pointing out that since the story is set in Pakistan, the use of relevant visual elements such as flag is essential for realism. “When a scene is supposed to depict Pakistan, the flag is part of the setting, not a political statement,” one user said.

Filmmakers clarified that due to ongoing tensions and security concerns, shooting in Pakistan was not feasible. Therefore, Punjab’s village Kheda was used to recreate Pakistani locations for the storyline.

Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshay Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. With its action-packed premise and strong cast, the film is already being touted as one of the most anticipated releases of 2025.