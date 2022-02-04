Major setback to Karachi Kings as Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas ruled out of PSL 7
Web Desk
11:12 AM | 4 Feb, 2022
Major setback to Karachi Kings as Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas ruled out of PSL 7
KARACHI – A major setback to Karachi Kings as their two key fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Ilyas have been ruled out of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to injuries.

Mohammad Amir, who was nursing a side strain for the past week or so, has aggravated his back injury during the rehabilitation process and will no longer be available to participate in the remainder of the PSL 7, a statement from the franchise said.

“Amir has always been a King, and the team wishes him the best in recovering to full fitness as he returns to his family soon,” it said.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Ilyas had a severe shoulder injury, but despite it, he came back after receiving treatment to bowl two overs in the last match.

“MRIs have confirmed the worst and he has been advised rest for the next six weeks and shall be leaving for his home in Peshawar tomorrow evening,” the Kings statement read.

“The whole Karachi Kings family appreciates his service and selflessness that embodies the spirit of family and effort this team stands for and wishes Ilyas a speedy recovery back to his fighting best,” it added.

