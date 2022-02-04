Major setback to Karachi Kings as Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas ruled out of PSL 7
Share
KARACHI – A major setback to Karachi Kings as their two key fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Ilyas have been ruled out of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to injuries.
Mohammad Amir, who was nursing a side strain for the past week or so, has aggravated his back injury during the rehabilitation process and will no longer be available to participate in the remainder of the PSL 7, a statement from the franchise said.
“Amir has always been a King, and the team wishes him the best in recovering to full fitness as he returns to his family soon,” it said.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Ilyas had a severe shoulder injury, but despite it, he came back after receiving treatment to bowl two overs in the last match.
“MRIs have confirmed the worst and he has been advised rest for the next six weeks and shall be leaving for his home in Peshawar tomorrow evening,” the Kings statement read.
“The whole Karachi Kings family appreciates his service and selflessness that embodies the spirit of family and effort this team stands for and wishes Ilyas a speedy recovery back to his fighting best,” it added.
PSL7: Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators, ... 11:58 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
KARACHI – Islamabad United jumped to the second spot on the points table after a thumping 43-run victory over ...
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
-
- Major setback to Karachi Kings as Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas ruled ...11:12 AM | 4 Feb, 2022
- DG ISPR rejects Indian army chief’s claim of LoC ceasefire10:37 AM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:36 AM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 February 202210:14 AM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Asrar Shah enchants the audience by singing Parizaad's OST at ...05:01 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Nimra Khan leaves fans awestruck with her melodious voice04:37 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Momal Sheikh trolled for wearing bold dress04:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021