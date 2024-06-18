Search

Shahid Afridi reacts to Imran Riaz’s allegations about politics in cricket team

03:02 PM | 18 Jun, 2024
Former national team captain Shahid Afridi responds robustly to allegations levelled against him by anchorperson Imran Riaz on social media.

Shahid Afridi posted a video of Imran Riaz on his account in which he claimed that Shaheen Afridi is the best bowler in the world and is improving his batting along with bowling.

Imran Riaz further said, "But until we rid the team of Shahid Afridi's politics, the team will not progress. If Shahid Afridi stays around Shaheen and introduces politics, he will ruin his game. It's better to save the team from Shahid Afridi's politics as soon as possible."

He said, "These players are afraid of him [Shahid Afridi] because his lobby is very strong and he has many connections but I am not afraid of him. I speak clearly. Shahid Afridi's dirty politics will drown Shahin Afridi's cricket."

In his response to Imran Riaz's video, Shahid Afridi wrote a caption in which he said, "Because of such leeches and advisors, political leaders are in jail today, there would have been better people around them, today there would have been different situations."

Shahid Afridi said the current conditions will definitely make it difficult to create YouTube content, but this does not mean that lies should be presented as truth and truth should be presented as lies.

Former national team captain said, “This is my last answer to false propaganda because you are earning dollars by lying and repeatedly mentioning my name on YouTube, while I have to take care of the welfare work done by my foundation, I do not have time to keep answering every troll.”

