Shahid Afridi reacts to Imran Riaz’s allegations about politics in cricket team
Former national team captain Shahid Afridi responds robustly to allegations levelled against him by anchorperson Imran Riaz on social media.
Shahid Afridi posted a video of Imran Riaz on his account in which he claimed that Shaheen Afridi is the best bowler in the world and is improving his batting along with bowling.
Imran Riaz further said, "But until we rid the team of Shahid Afridi's politics, the team will not progress. If Shahid Afridi stays around Shaheen and introduces politics, he will ruin his game. It's better to save the team from Shahid Afridi's politics as soon as possible."
He said, "These players are afraid of him [Shahid Afridi] because his lobby is very strong and he has many connections but I am not afraid of him. I speak clearly. Shahid Afridi's dirty politics will drown Shahin Afridi's cricket."
In his response to Imran Riaz's video, Shahid Afridi wrote a caption in which he said, "Because of such leeches and advisors, political leaders are in jail today, there would have been better people around them, today there would have been different situations."
Shahid Afridi said the current conditions will definitely make it difficult to create YouTube content, but this does not mean that lies should be presented as truth and truth should be presented as lies.
Former national team captain said, “This is my last answer to false propaganda because you are earning dollars by lying and repeatedly mentioning my name on YouTube, while I have to take care of the welfare work done by my foundation, I do not have time to keep answering every troll.”
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 18, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
