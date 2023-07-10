Aima Baig rocks desi look in latest Instagram post

With a pretty face and voice like an angel, there's hardly any attire Aima Baig can't pull. The Pakistani singing sensation, whose illustrious career speaks volumes of her stardom and talent, isn't just a singer but also a fashion icon.

Sharing highlights from her private and professional life, the Rent Free diva took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures in which she rocked a desi look.

Clad in a floral saree and blouse, Baig exuded otherworldly beauty. With her bronzy makeup and glossy lips, the look was a 10/10.

"Desi hits different," the Sohna Tu crooner shared.

Baig's followers showered love and appreciation for the diva's desi look.

On the work front, the singer's recent singles include Pretty Face, Loota Re, Khawabon Mein, Ik Hook, Satrangi, and Washmallay among others.