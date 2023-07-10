Search

Pakistan

Islamabad ATC extends PTI chief's bail in three cases

Web Desk 02:06 PM | 10 Jul, 2023
Islamabad ATC extends PTI chief's bail in three cases
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court in the federal capital on Monday extended the interim bail of PTI Chairman till July 19 in three different cases.

The cases are registered against the former prime minister at Khana and Bhara Kahu police stations under the terrorism charges.

During the hearing, the ATC judge directed the investigators to complete the probe in the case so the case could be wrapped up.

Responding to a question, a police official told the police that the suspect had joined the investigation in the cases registered against him. He said the PTI chief was booked for abetting the crime.

Later, the judge sought the details of the investigation into the cases against the former PM. He remarked that he will not tolerate any delay in the case, saying justice should be served if the suspect is innocent.

After hearing the arguments, the court extended the PTI chairman’s interim bail till July 19.

Separately, the district and sessions court of Islamabad also extended the interim bail of PTI chief in eight cases till July 19.

Toshakhana case against Imran Khan declared admissible

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Seema Haider: Pakistani woman who travelled to India to find love of her life finally gets bail

05:03 PM | 9 Jul, 2023

EU keeping eye on ‘crackdown on PTI’ after May 9 attacks: ambassador

09:53 AM | 9 Jul, 2023

PTI supports $3billion bailout deal between PDM government and IMF

08:00 AM | 8 Jul, 2023

Case registered as man flashes, masturbates in front of woman in Islamabad’s F-9 Park

12:05 PM | 8 Jul, 2023

Which South Asian country's chief justice gets the highest salary?

11:22 PM | 6 Jul, 2023

PTI chief faces six more cases including attack on Army headquarters

10:14 AM | 6 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

HBL wins Pakistan’s Best Digital Bank 2023 award

03:26 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –10th July 2023

09:02 AM | 10 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.

During the early hours of trading on Monday, the local currency suffered a slight decline against the greenback, moving down by 0.05 percent. PKR was being traded at 278.05, with a loss of Rs0.15.

Last week, the embattled rupee registered considerable gain against US dollar in light of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pakistani rupee settled at 277.9 in the interbank while in the open market, it hovered between 279 and 282.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-10-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 283.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 195 198
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.73 744.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216
China Yuan CNY 38.36 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.27 910.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.42 60.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.36 172.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 308.92 311.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: