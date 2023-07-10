Islamabad ATC extends PTI chief's bail in three cases

ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court in the federal capital on Monday extended the interim bail of PTI Chairman till July 19 in three different cases.

The cases are registered against the former prime minister at Khana and Bhara Kahu police stations under the terrorism charges.

During the hearing, the ATC judge directed the investigators to complete the probe in the case so the case could be wrapped up.

Responding to a question, a police official told the police that the suspect had joined the investigation in the cases registered against him. He said the PTI chief was booked for abetting the crime.

Later, the judge sought the details of the investigation into the cases against the former PM. He remarked that he will not tolerate any delay in the case, saying justice should be served if the suspect is innocent.

After hearing the arguments, the court extended the PTI chairman’s interim bail till July 19.

Separately, the district and sessions court of Islamabad also extended the interim bail of PTI chief in eight cases till July 19.