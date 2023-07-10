Islamabad ATC extends PTI chief's bail in three cases

ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court in the federal capital on Monday extended the interim bail of PTI Chairman till July 19 in three different cases.
The cases are registered against the former prime minister at Khana and Bhara Kahu police stations under the terrorism charges.
During the hearing, the ATC judge directed the investigators to complete the probe in the case so the case could be wrapped up.
Responding to a question, a police official told the police that the suspect had joined the investigation in the cases registered against him. He said the PTI chief was booked for abetting the crime.
Later, the judge sought the details of the investigation into the cases against the former PM. He remarked that he will not tolerate any delay in the case, saying justice should be served if the suspect is innocent.
After hearing the arguments, the court extended the PTI chairman’s interim bail till July 19.
Separately, the district and sessions court of Islamabad also extended the interim bail of PTI chief in eight cases till July 19.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During the early hours of trading on Monday, the local currency suffered a slight decline against the greenback, moving down by 0.05 percent. PKR was being traded at 278.05, with a loss of Rs0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered considerable gain against US dollar in light of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Pakistani rupee settled at 277.9 in the interbank while in the open market, it hovered between 279 and 282.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-10-2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
