Hina Durrani celebrates birthday with elegance
Congratulations are in order for Hina Durrani on her birthday.
The beautiful daughter of Malika e Tarannum Noor Jehan and Ejaz Durrani celebrated her big day with her family and friends at an exotic destination at Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italy.
Taking to Instagram, the grand-daughter of Noor Jehan, Natasha Ali Lakhani, celebrated her mother's big day and shared pictures to mesmerise netizens.
Lakhani wrote a lengthy caption with love-filled words for her mother.
"Celebrating my stunning Mama, Hina Durrani. Happiest Birthday to the ultimate love of my life, my queen, my heart, my Maa. May Allah always protect your innocent heart, keep the biggest smile on your face, and may you always be in the midst of love, wonder, peace, joy and success in every way. thank you for always reminding me to thank Allah through all the ups & downs.
Lakhani added, "Your strength, your resilience,and your commitment to your family always leaves me in awe & inspired. I pray for your longest, healthiest life in utmost happiness, I love you more than I can ever say, and now I have it on record that I planned & executed your most memorable birthday to many many more!"
By profession, Lakhani is a revered makeup artist with 1.1 million followers on Instagram.
