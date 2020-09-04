10-year-old boy’s video of reciting Naat takes the internet by storm
Social media has the ability to change our lives and apart from connecting globally, it can also open the door for fame for some talented individuals.
A video of a 10-year-old boy reciting Naat has gone viral on social media and people can’t stop praising his powerful vocals.
If someone from Media can help him out to make his way towards Naat Reciting. My reason of posting his video would be accomplished.. He is 10 years old boy Resides in manghopir..Posted by Quratulain Rizwan on Monday, August 31, 2020
The user, who initially shared the video on Facebook, has said that the boy hails from Manghopir, a neighbourhood in the Malir district of Karachi.
The clip has been reposted by countless people as his soulful voice has touched the audiences heart and captivates everyone.
We hope his voices reaches the industry and his talent doesn’t go unnoticed by them.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
