Class 10 English question paper leaked online in Nawabshah as annual exams begin

NAWABSHAH – Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Shaheed Benazirabad suffered an embarrassing situation on the first day of the annual exams of matric class as question paper of English subject was leaked online.

The first paper of the 10th grade scheduled for today was leaked ahead of time, reports said, adding that solved paper of English subject was circulating in various WhatsApp groups, raising questions over transparency in the exam.

Furthermore, students at the examination centers were busy solving the papers using mobile phones while no action has been taken by the board officials.

There were also crowds of irrelevant individuals around the examination centers as well.

The annual examinations for 9th and 10th grades under the Shaheed Benazirabad Education Board are starting today.

The English paper for the 10th grade is being conducted in the morning shift. A total of 48 examination centers have been established in Shaheed Benazirabad district.

Meanwhile, the English paper for the 9th grade will be held in the evening shift today.