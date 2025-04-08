No more outdoor activities for schools as heatwave sweeps Punjab

LAHORE – Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued heatwave alert, forecasting surge in temperatures across the province, while schools in the region are directed to take measures to keep students safe.

According to Director General (DG) of PDMA, mercury is expected to increase by up to 7 degrees Celsius this month, with the plains and southern districts of Punjab likely to experience extreme heat conditions.

In light of the potential health risks posed by heat, DG has urged the Department of School Education to suspend outdoor activities for children to prevent heat-related illnesses. Additionally, citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, protect themselves from direct sunlight by covering their heads, and stay hydrated by consuming plenty of water.

Officials also stressed the importance of ensuring that essential medicines are available to provide medical assistance to those affected by the heatwave.

PDMA called on the public to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to stay safe during this period of extreme weather. The authority has committed to closely monitoring the situation and providing timely updates as needed.

Authorities are urging residents to heed the guidelines and stay informed about the evolving weather conditions to minimize the impact of the heatwave.