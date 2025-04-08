Passenger arrested in Paris for assaulting PIA cabin crew mid-flight

A passenger on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-749 from Islamabad to Paris was arrested by French police after attacking cabin crew members during the flight.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the incident occurred when the passenger tried to light a cigarette mid-air. A female flight attendant asked him to stop, but he reacted aggressively, verbally abusing and physically assaulting her, causing an arm injury.

The passenger then attempted to assault a flight steward and even the captain. However, the crew successfully intervened and confiscated the cigarette.

In line with international aviation protocols, the captain alerted French authorities while the flight was still en route. Upon landing at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, local police boarded the aircraft and took the passenger into custody.

“The crew’s statements were recorded, and medical checks were carried out,” the spokesperson said. “A formal police complaint has been registered.”

PIA stated that the individual has been permanently blacklisted and will no longer be allowed to travel on any of the airline’s flights.

“French laws are strict when it comes to in-flight misconduct, and we expect the matter to be dealt with seriously,” the airline said. “Our cabin crew displayed commendable professionalism during a difficult situation. The law will now take its course.”