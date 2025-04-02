Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

New School Timings announced for Schools after Eid Holidays

Private Schools Barred From Charging Extra Fees Beyond Tuition Admission Charges

LAHORE – School students will return to classes after the prolonged Eid holidays, and authorities have revealed revised timings for new academic year.

Punjab School Education Department revealed school timings for government schools, which will come into effect after the Eid holidays, starting from April 7 and continuing until October 15.

As per the new schedule, single-shift schools will operate from 7:30am to 1:00pm, while on Fridays, they will close earlier at 11:30 am.

In double-shift schools, the first shift will run from 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift will be held from 12:00pm to 4:30pm. On Fridays, the second shift will begin later, at 2:30 pm. The new timings have been set to accommodate the summer heat and ensure a comfortable learning environment for students.

Schools in Punjab will remain closed till April 6. In the federal capital, schools will observe holidays from March 31 to April 4, followed by a weekend break, reopening on April 7. The extended holidays provide students and teachers time to celebrate and prepare for the new term.

Punjab announces Eidul Fitr holidays for educational institutions

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

