Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Match officials for PSL X announced

Match Officials For Psl X Announced

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the match officials for Pakistan Super League (PSL) X, scheduled to take place across four venues – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi from 11 April to 18 May.

A total of 13 umpires and seven match referees will be involved in 30 matches, while the match officials for the Qualifier, two eliminators and final, will be announced in due course, said PCB in a release.

Elite Panel of ICC Umpires – Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel and Kumar Dharmasena are among the 13 umpires officiating in the six-team tournament. Also included are Alex Wharf and Chris Brown.

From Pakistan, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Aafreedi, Rashid Riaz Waqar are part of the PCB International Panel of Umpires.

Abdul Moqeet, Nasir Hussain, Tariq Rasheed and Zulfiqar Jan – part of PCB Elite Panel of Umpires will also be officiating matches during this edition of the HBL PSL.

Among the match referees, ICC Elite Panel of Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle will officiate matches alongside his fellow Sri Lankan Roshan Mahanama. Also serving as match referees are Ali Naqvi and Muhammad Javed Malik – both from the PCB International Panel of Match Referees.

Iftikhar Ahmed, Iqbal Sheikh and Nadeem Arshad will also officiate during the tournament.

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, SAR, AED, GBP to PKR – 7 April
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.1
Euro EUR 310.75 313.5
British Pound GBP 366.5 370
UAE Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75
Australian Dollar AUD 175.5 177.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.8 747.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 199.35 201.75
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.6 909.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.57 63.17
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.75 160.75
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.4 26.7
Omani Riyal OMR 724.05 732.55
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.75 212.75
Swedish Krona SEK 27.45 27.75
Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search