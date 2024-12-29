Two killed in train accidents in Karachi

KARACHI – A child and a man lost their lives after being hit by trains in the Quaidabad and Malir areas in separate incidents.

In the jurisdiction of Landhi Railway Police, a 12-year-old boy, Yaseen, son of Arif, was killed near the Murghi Khana stop in Quaidabad.

His body was transported to Jinnah Hospital via Chhipa ambulance. Yaseen was a resident of the Murghi Khana stop area.

After completing formalities, the railway police handed over the body to the family.

In another incident near the Nihal Hospital at Malir Kala Board, under the Drug Road Railway Police post, a 58-year-old man, identified as Muhammad Hanif, son of Umar Baloch, was killed on the railway track.

His body was transported to Jinnah Hospital via Edhi ambulance.