Pakistani man imprisoned in India repatriated

LAHORE – A Pakistani national, who was imprisoned in India, was repatriated to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border on Thursday.

The Pakistan High Commission in India shared the development on Twitter, stating that hectic efforts were made by the diplomats and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard.

One 🇵🇰 national imprisoned in India was repatriated today via Attari-Wagah border following hectic efforts of @PakInIndia & @ForeignOfficePk and cooperation of Indian side.Our efforts will continue to repatriate all Pakistani prisoners from India on completion of their sentences. pic.twitter.com/D1I2Nhy4g4 — Pakistan High Commission India (@PakinIndia) April 6, 2023

It vowed to continue the efforts to repatriate all Pakistani prisoners from India on completion of their sentences.